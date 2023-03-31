Ghana: Gh¢1.2 Million Power Theft - 3 ECG Workers, 7 Others Busted ...for Stealing, Money Laundering

31 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three employees of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), who allegedly conspired with a vendor to manipulate a software of the company, resulting in power theft totalling GH¢1,203,249.26 of prepaid credits appeared before the High Court in Accra, charged with stealing and money laundering.

They are Ali Nansii Shaibu, a computer programmer at the ICT Department at the Head Office, Grace Gardiner, Chief Supervising Cashier of the ECG District Office, at Kasoa and Anthony D. K. Quaye a technician at the ECG District Office in Kasoa.

Others are Ibrahim Baba Adamu Technician at Ghana Electrometer Company, Muntari Adamu, Gariba Awudu Misbaw, Kwasi Appiah Donkor, Eric Yaw Kyei and Augustina Laniyan, who are all private vendors, who sold ECG pre-paid power credit to the public.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2003, ECG entered into partnership (agreement) with various companies including Electrometer to distribute pre-paid power to customers across the country. Private dealers were tasked to engage in the sale of the credits as well.

The prosecution told the court that the first accused (Ali Nansii Shaibu) travelled to Hohoe in 2016 to resolve a pre-paid connectivity challenge for the 7th accused (Gariba Awudu Misbaw).

The court heard that the two agreed that the software would be manipulated to enable pre-paid credits to be sent to Gariba without the knowledge of the Hohoe District Office of the ECG. The 7th accused would then delete the transaction and share the proceeds among themselves.

The prosecution said Mr Shaibu entered into this deal with other accused resulting in the theft of GH¢1,203,249.26 worth of credits. Another set of transactions with other accused persons resulted in various amounts being stolen.

The court heard that investigations put the total value of stolen credits under the scheme at GH¢2,143,270.15.

The accused are said to have admitted to the offence and refunded an amount of GH¢282,600.

The case has been adjourned to April 27.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.