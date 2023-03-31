Ghana: Desidero Clash With Kotoku Shining Stars ...As Garfa Div.2 League Resumes Today

The second round of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) second division league will resume today with a tricky tie involving Zone 4 leaders, Desidero and Kotoku Shining Stars at the New Fadama AstroTurf Park in a match day 15 at 8am.

The second game at the same venue will see another Zone 4 clash between Dansoman Wise XI and Kowa Naso in a tough encounter at 3pm.

Desidero are favourites having won nine, lost one and drawn three with 31 points, with Shining Stars in fourth place with 24 points after six wins, four draws and losses.

Speaking to the Times Sports, yesterday, GARFA League Chairman, Mr George Aforklenyuie, said two the rest of the games have been slated for tomorrow and Sunday in the six zones.

Mr Aforklenyuie advised clubs to remain discipline and avoid hooliganism at the centres, adding that any attack on a club official or referee is an infraction on the law and the culprits would be dealt with by the Police.