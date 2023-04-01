Gambia: 'Assembly Committed to Fighting Any Form of Corruption'

Hon Alhagie S. Darboe, member for Brikama North and Minority Leader, has said the National Assembly is committed to fighting any form of corruption and would exercise its powers to the fullest to curb corruptible phenomenon in governance.

Hon. Darboe made this statement on Thursday at the National Assembly when he was moving a motion to adjourn the assembly sine-die.

"Collectively, we can tackle other social challenges as a nation, especially on matters of security," he said, adding that the issue of over pricing imposed by businesspeople should also be looked at very well and condemned to discourage such conducts.

"I have to thank all members for their dedication to duties throughout this period," he stated, adding that the Assembly considers and adopts reports and proceedings of the daily seatings as required by law," Hon Darboe explained.

"This assembly will continue the interaction with the executive on questions-and-answer sessions with minister as it concerns their respective portfolios."

For his part, member for Upper Nuimi, Hon Omar Darboe, who seconded the motion, spoke on the Hakalang Road, saying the people of Upper Nuimi "are really concerned" about it. He informed deputies that "work is very slow and people are not happy".

"Therefore," he pleaded, "I am appealing to the Hon Minister of Works to at least talk to the contractors to fast-track the implementation of the contract before the actual agreement date."

On the issue of Kunta Kinteh Island, the Upper Nuimi NAM expressed his concern, saying the Island is getting eroded by the river day by day and the people of Nuimi are afraid that they may lose the Island. "I am therefore calling on the Hon Minister of Tourism to quickly intervene to restore this island," he said.

"This is the island that the Ministry is using to showcase the tourism products abroad. Therefore if the island is protected, we believe that the tourism industry of this country would move forward."

Dilating on government contracts to contractors, the Upper Nuimi member said: "The government is losing a lot of money through procurement, and if we don't change our attitude, this country would be very difficult to develop."

He added: "People have to be honest and serve their nation because that's the only way "we can move this country."