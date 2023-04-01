Liberia: Youth Media Action Sharpens the Skills of High School Journalists in Maryland County

Over three high Schools have benefited from a two-day Media Training from the Youth Media Action (YMA) in Harper City, Maryland County.

The two-day Workshop, which was held on March 20 to 21st, 2023 at the Methodist Church in Harper, brought together the Cape Palmas High School, John Hilary Tubman High School, and Our Lady of Fatima High School's Press Clubs.

The Chief Facilitator of the Media Training, Mr. Abraham Bollien Boimah disclosed that the training was meant to strengthen the capacities of high school press clubs.

He furthered that it was also meant to establish a relationship with the County's Media Activities and report activities, across Maryland County.

Mr. Bomiah mentioned that the training is part of a nationwide opportunity being provided to high school journalists across the country.

For her part, the President of Our Lady of Fatima High School Press Department, Elizabeth G. Julue, who spoke on behalf of the three High Schools lauded the Youth Media Action for the timely initiative, noting "I will like to take this time to appreciate the Youth Media Action for its training, and we are hoping to get more training as the time comes."

She maintained that several Journalists in Maryland County, most especially in Harper City, started from the same High School Press Club, before making their respective ways to be where they now find themselves.

"Even most of our brothers, and sisters, who are in the media field today, started from the same Press Club, so I am encouraging my friends, who have the interest and passion of becoming journalists to make use of the press club activities in their various schools," she elaborated.