Africa: Horoya Hit Vipers in Bamako to Cement Group C Third Place

Guinean champions Horoya AC cemented their hold on third spot in Group C of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Uganda's Vipers SC in Bamako on Friday.

The victory took the Guinean side to seven points, five ahead of Vipers who finished the group stages without a single victory and only one goal scored.

Goals in each half from Yakhouba Barry and Sory Traore handed the Guineans maximum points to sign off from the group stages with victory.

Barry broke the deadlock early on in the 19th minute with a backheel swing after Vipers keeper Jack Komakech who was handed his Champions League debut fumbled in an attempt to pick a cross from the right.

Vipers attempted to get themselves back into contention and the closest they came was via a Martin Kizza shot that came rattling under the base of the upright.

In the second half, the chances were few and far in between, but Horoya had the last word in the second minute of added time when Traore finished off a brilliant team move by Vipers, tapping home from close range off an Alseny Soumah cross.