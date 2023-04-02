Nigeria: Why We 'Re Returning d'Banj, Simi, Obi Asika As Judges On Nigerian Idol - Temjumola

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, producers of the country's most prestigious singing competition, Nigerian Idol, during the week announced the return of music heavy weight, D'banj and Simi as judges for the eighth season of the show which premieres on 23rd of April.

According to Tejumola, the superstars are being returned as judges following their experiences as performers and brilliant outing at the last edition that saw Progress Chukwuyem emerge as the winner, walking away with N100 million worth of gifts.

Speaking at the media unveiling of the show and the judges during the week, Tejumola said TV host IK Osakioduwa will return for the third time as the host of the show alongside music producer, Obi Asika who will also be a judge in his third season.

"Nigerian Idol has continued to offer talented Nigerian artists the platform to show the continent what they can do and an opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication. It is a rare chance to gain access to the hands-on mentorship provided by the judges, our vocal coaches, the world-class production team and the choreographers that altogether unveil the intricacies of the industry to these talents and a chance for them to hone the skill in readiness for their contracts," Tejumola said.

She added: "This year we are thrilled to have our entire panel of judges back - D'Banj, Simi, Obi Asika. They will return to steer the course of affairs. We look forward to a wide array of music and song choices across genres and spectacular performances that together deliver a fantastic show."

On her part, one of the judges, Simi, said for a Nigerian Idol, "talent is not enough but must have a great work ethic and be passionate about his work".

On the other hand, Obi Asika confessed he was looking forward to beginning the journey of choosing a new winner.

He said, "If you are going to make it to the top 20, that's a real fight because there are a lot of people, and many fall off. Every single year, I'm upset that we left some people behind. It's always a battle, but it's also a pleasure. We are blessed with incredible talents. It's one of the things that make Nigerians special. These amazing talents come through every year, and I can assure you that there are special people this season."

Multichoice announced the return of the show in January, with the online and physical auditions following shortly after. The eighth season will premiere on April 23, starting with recordings from the auditions. Fans expect to be thrilled by hilarious and beautiful performances from upcoming superstars. The auditions and theatre week will air from April 23 till May 21, so fans can follow the journey of the final live-show contestants. The live shows will begin on May 28 and end on July 16, when a new Nigerian Idol will emerge.

Nigerian Idol has produced some of the most prominent musicians in Nigeria such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, Kingdom, Progress, and Omawumi, who made names for themselves in the local and global music scenes.