Nigeria: DSS Arrests Eze Igbo Over Alleged Threat to Invite Ipob to Lagos

1 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been arrested by the Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the Igbo leader was picked in the early hours of Saturday in a joint operation by the DSS and the police.

The force joint team, it was gathered, had traced Nwajagu to his palace before his eventual arrest.

According to reports, he was said to have been tracked to a hotel in Ejigbo, where he was apprehended.

Recall that Nwajagu, in a 49-second video, which has now gone viral in Twitter, had allegedly threatened to invite IPOB members to Lagos to protect some Igbo people and their properties in the state.

The Igbo leader said he stood by his words, insisting that his people must have a stand in Lagos.

In the viral video, he said, "IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us in the midnight, in the morning, in the afternoon.

"When they discover that we have our own security, before they will come, they will know that we have our own men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get stand in Lagos State."

Reacting to the video, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command would resist IPOB presence in the state.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Hundeyin stated, "To start with, the ever-ready @LagosPoliceNG will never fold its arms and allow such within the state."

