South Africa: DA Again Votes Against Having a Deputy Leader (Again)

Helen Zille voted against the amendment, saying they have learnt from the ANC that it is a bad idea to have a deputy leader as it creates two centres of power.

The DA congress that is currently under way at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand voted against having a deputy leader.

This was not the first time the proposal to amend the party's constitution was brought up; during the last congress former member Mbali Ntuli proposed that the party introduce a deputy leader. Ntuli's proposal was seconded by Sakhile Mngadi, who during this year's congress was the proposer.

Mngadi said considering the party's growth, a deputy leader was needed to share responsibilities with the leader.

"With this [party growth], come great challenges for senior office bearers due to demand etc," Mngadi said.

"To ensure executive continuity, stability and effectiveness, the position of deputy leader provides the party with the opportunity to expand access to the executive and ensure that roles, access, availability and workload are shared evenly among recognisable personalities. The reality is that the DA needs to position itself as a solid front going into 2024 and 2026."

When former DA leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from his role in 2019, current leader John Steenhuisen was elected as the interim leader until the party's next congress.

