South Africa: Steenhuisen Declares Julius Malema and the EFF 'Political Enemy Number One' After Being Re-Elected

Not many changes in the DA's leadership as John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille remain at the helm.

About 2,000 DA delegates voted for new leadership during the party's national congress on Sunday morning using the OpaVote system.

John Steenhuisen garnered 83% of the votes, to beat his opponent, former Johannesburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse who only obtained 17%.

It was smooth sailing for Helen Zille who was uncontested for the position of federal council chair. This means that Zille will yet again be "entrusted with and responsible for the organisation and administration of the party, and for developing and maintaining a high degree of efficiency in the party".

Ivan Meyer was re-elected as the party's federal chairperson. Zille's deputies are Ashor Sarupen, Thomas Walters and Annelie Lotriet. The party's three deputy federal chairpersons are Solly Malatsi, JP Smith and Anton Bredell.

Following his election, Steenhuisen made an acceptance speech in which he took a clear stance on how the DA will be handling coalitions in the future.

He maintained that the DA would not be working with the EFF under any circumstances, adding that the Red Berets are the enemy.

"Today, I publicly declare Julius Malema's EFF to be political enemy number one of the Democratic Alliance. I commit the DA to fight back against the EFF...