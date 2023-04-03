Nigeria: Full Text - What Peter Obi, Oyedepo Said in Leaked 'Religious War' Phone Call

This is a verbatim presentation of the controversial telephone call between Peter Obi and Pastor Oyedepo.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is under fire for declaring the 2023 presidential election a religious war.

In a leaked audio that went viral on Saturday, Peter Obi was heard begging David Oyedebo of the Living Faith Church for support.

Mr Obi asked Mr Oyedepo to help spread the message to his followers in the southwest and northcentral states.

The leaked audio has since generated heated conversations and controversies on social media with many Nigerians condemning Peter Obi for championing religious-driven campaign in a multi-dimensional country like Nigeria.

Read the conversation word for word below:

Peter Obi: Good morning Daddy.

Bishop Oyedepo: Praise the Lord, how are you Sir?

Peter Obi: Fine Daddy, good morning Sir.

Bishop Oyedepo: Amen, in Jesus name we are going to get bright results.

Peter Obi: Thank you Daddy, when I hear these your calls and prayers, Daddy it's very dear to me. Like I keep saying if this works, you people will never regret the support.

Bishop Oyedepo: Amen! Amen! We look forward to God's intervention.

Peter Obi: Thank you, Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in South West and Kwara, the Christians in South West and Kwara, this is a religious war.

Bishop Oyedepo: I believe that... I believe that... I believe that... You know I did a release 'Nigeria Going Forward' and I am coming with the second one today. I wanted it out when they won't have any time to do damage control. But in the name of Jesus this would be a success. You know what I said in today's own? A sickling nation like Nigeria will require a strong and healthy personality. I said anyone whose source of wealth could not be verified should not have access to governance. So all we are doing is appealing to the conscience of people to know where to go. But I want to assure you, in the name of Jesus, that the result will be favourable.

Peter Obi: Thank you Daddy.

Bishop Oyedepo: So relax yourself don't be apprehensive. Are you in Lagos or Abuja?

Peter Obi: I am in Onitsha now

Bishop Oyedepo: So you will be there for the election?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peter Obi: Yes Sir

Bishop Oyedepo: Very good, that is where to be, I say all Nigerians have an equal stake, nobody has the right to claim that he is dashing something to someone, we are coming out of it, so how is the east generally?

Peter Obi: East is okay. East is correct.

Bishop Oyedepo: And the Middle Belt?

Peter Obi: It is okay, Middle Belt is okay but places like Kogi, Kwara and Niger are worrisome places.

Bishop Oyedepo: We will get to Kwara

Peter Obi: Fantastic, I went to Kwara and visited Olofa of Offa who told me that nobody had ever come here, with you no problem but the Christian community in Kwara and Niger, and I am also working in Kogi same way.

Bishop Oyedepo: Okay then I will target this clip to them; I will make sure it gets them.

Peter Obi: Thank you I will be looking forward to the release as well, please send it to me.

Bishop Oyedepo: Okay I will do that, God bless you.

Peter Obi: Thank you, Daddy.