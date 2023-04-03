Liberia: Weah Urges Citizens to Avoid Electoral Violence

With some of his partisans smarting under heavy criticism for provoking the recent violence in Electoral District #10, President George Weah has urged citizens to shun election violence as they go thru the new Biometric Voters Registration exercise ahead of the October 10 general and presidential elections.

President Weah is seeking his second six years term amid allegations of corruption, money laundering, and extra-judicial killings levied against his administration by the US Government in its 2022 Human Rights report.

But speaking to reporters on Friday, March 31, 2023, following his registration at the RLJ Kenedja Elementary School, off the Roberts International Airport Highway in District #6, Mr. Weah urged citizens to demonstrate good behavior and avoid violence.

Mr. Weah, accompanied by his wife Clar Weah (not eligible to vote) and Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol Nora Finda Bundoo among others, encouraged citizens to register for the pending elections to vote for leaders of their choice saying, it is their constitutional right to do so.

"Your Vote is your right. The right to choose your government, and your leaders. So, in order to be able to exercise that right, you must first obtain your voters' registration card, and you must be peaceful and orderly," President Weah stressed.

The pending October 10, polls have much at stake, with President Weah facing former close rivals in the 2017 runoff election, former Vice President Joseph Boakai, and Opposition Collaborating Political Party (CPP) leader Alexander B. Cummings among dozen other candidates.

"The best way to hold the Government accountable to you is to choose them yourself," and you must exhibit patients while standing in the long line to get your card. So, that you may be part of the process of choosing your own leaders," he reiterated.