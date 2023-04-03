Nigeria: New Lagos Airport Terminal - Federal Govt to Demolish $300m Aviation Facilities

Due to the design flaws that have made the newly built $100m Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) underutilised, the federal government has expressed its plans to demolish two private hangars and their offices to pave the way for the expansion of the apron of the terminal.

LEADERSHIP reports that the newly built MMIA facility has remained largely deserted and grossly underutilised as most operating carriers have shunned calls for their relocation to the facility because it lacks the right packing space for wide-body aircraft that are common in international operations.

However, speaking at the weekend, the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the $300million Dominion and Evergreen Apple hangars and offices would have to be demolished for expansion of the apron of the new international airport terminal in Lagos.

The two hangars to be demolished are owned by Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Evergreen Apple owned by the former director general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren.

He said, "We are not operating the Lagos airport at full capacity and it is household knowledge, now we have some obstructions that would be removed within the next one or two weeks so that we can expand the apron and Lagos can have the full airport in full use to 100 percent."

He said, "They would have to give way for the airport to be more efficient. It is a $300m investment over there and they can't sit there against public interest; we would certainly shift them somewhere, they have to go. You cannot deny this city Lagos and the country in general from the use of their airport".

"When we demolished the AIB building that belonged to us, some people said it was to move them to Abuja; they have never been in Lagos, their headquarters is in Abuja and if the entire country is to move to Abuja, what is small AIB of 200 people? I don't need to demolish their building, if I say go and he doesn't go, I fire him; I appointed him, big deal."

He said the agencies had been directed to put together documents of all safety and security critical items that would make the industry more efficient and more profitable for posterity, to form his handing over notes.

"Government is a serious business; if there is no government, we won't be able to exist, so what needs to be done will be done."

Meanwhile, the federal government, on Saturday, said the repair of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) runway would be completed and opened to operations before the end of April.

This was disclosed by the minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on his personal Twitter handle @hadisirika

According to Sirika, the runway was shut for a critical safety issue, but the repair work has advanced to an appreciable level.

He said, "Just inspected the Lagos International runway (18R), closed for repairs. I am happy to announce that the work has advanced well. We will finish and resume operations before April ends, insha Allah. The closure was safety critical. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

LEADERSHIP reports that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had, on March 13, announced that Runway 18R and 36L of the MMIA, Lagos, will be shut for eight weeks for maintenance.

The runways 18R and 36L are specifically dedicated for international flights. Following the development, the federal government has diverted all international flights to Runway 18L and 36R located at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport. The Runway 18L is dedicated for local flights.