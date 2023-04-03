Nigeria: Oshoala Academy Takes 'Sheplays' Project to Ajegunle

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala Academy will hold the third edition of "SHEPLAYS" project in Ajegunle , at Nathaniel idowu football pitch lagos.

After a successful second editions of the "sheplays" project by the asisat Oshoala Academy .

The academy which is in partnership with NIKE and womens win has been carving a niche for itself in the Nigerian football environment, as it has continued to impact positively in the life of girl-child in the country both in sports and education.

While the lucky girls who were admitted into the academy based in Lagos has been weekly exposed to the rudiments of football together with life skills training, the Asisat Oshoala Academy will on the 6th of April 2023 will flag off the third edition of the SHE plays Project, which will be taken to ajegunle at ajeromi ifelodun local government.

Ajegunle uniqueness likes in the fact that it is a concentration of all the many ethnic groups in Nigeria; Ajegunle is Yoruba word which is broke down as Aje gunle meaning a place where riches dwell; in other words a land with raw and untapped treasures (Talents).

In past years it has produced notable entertainers, footballers, top socialites that includes Samson Siasia, coach of Nigeria's Olympic Team, Biodun Obende who plays in Finland, former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, and former Super Eagles defender who is now a pastor, Taribo West and Emmanuel Amuneke, former African Footballer of the Year.

The SHE Project, an all-encompassing initiative, is designed as Sports Intervention, Humanitarian Intervention and Educational Intervention program for the targeted communities.

Over 500 students are expected to be mentored , and also engaged in AOA lifeskill education program, football and other sports.