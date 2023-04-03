Nigeria: Governors Meet Economic, Financial Agencies Over States' Security Votes

3 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The NGF says the meeting will iron out thorny issues surrounding their states' security votes, towards establishing a better option of managing the funds.

The governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to meet with all the economic and financial agencies in the country to discuss issues surrounding their states' security votes.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Bello-Barkindo said the meeting was with a view to ironing out thorny issues surrounding their states' security votes, towards establishing a better option of managing the funds.

He said that the meeting, according to an invitation issued by the NGF Director-General, Asishana Okauru, would be virtual, to ensure full attendance by all the relevant officers in the matter.

He listed those invited to the meeting to include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting would also consider deepening the management and expansion of the cashless policy which took effect since 2022 when the naira notes were redesigned to further the financial inclusion of all citizens.

He said that the meeting was called at the instance of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in a letter signed by the agency 's Director, Modibbo Tukur, dated 30 March which was addressed to the NGF Chairman.

"Also on the agenda is a consensus on harmonising and updating the national tax collection and business entry standards and its requirements to help respond to the FATF and the European Union grey listing in which Nigeria appeared."

Mr Bello-Barkindo advised all governors to prioritise the meeting as its contents had been discussed at the NGF emergency meeting held on Thursday.

It was unanimously agreed at the meeting that another meeting with the agencies was imperative.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.