Nigeria: Governors Meet Economic, Financial Agencies Over States' Security Votes

The NGF says the meeting will iron out thorny issues surrounding their states' security votes, towards establishing a better option of managing the funds.

The governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to meet with all the economic and financial agencies in the country to discuss issues surrounding their states' security votes.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Media and Public Affairs NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Bello-Barkindo said the meeting was with a view to ironing out thorny issues surrounding their states' security votes, towards establishing a better option of managing the funds.

He said that the meeting, according to an invitation issued by the NGF Director-General, Asishana Okauru, would be virtual, to ensure full attendance by all the relevant officers in the matter.

He listed those invited to the meeting to include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Bello-Barkindo said that the meeting would also consider deepening the management and expansion of the cashless policy which took effect since 2022 when the naira notes were redesigned to further the financial inclusion of all citizens.

He said that the meeting was called at the instance of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in a letter signed by the agency 's Director, Modibbo Tukur, dated 30 March which was addressed to the NGF Chairman.

"Also on the agenda is a consensus on harmonising and updating the national tax collection and business entry standards and its requirements to help respond to the FATF and the European Union grey listing in which Nigeria appeared."

Mr Bello-Barkindo advised all governors to prioritise the meeting as its contents had been discussed at the NGF emergency meeting held on Thursday.

It was unanimously agreed at the meeting that another meeting with the agencies was imperative.