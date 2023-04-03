Nigeria: Politicians Already Buying Positions Ahead of 10th Assembly - Ndume

3 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

A lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has claimed that politicians have already started "buying" political positions ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Ndume made this claim while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics.

Ndume said, "There should be Unexplained Wealth Act so that if you display wealth that is not in tandem with your income, you should be investigated and (the wealth) confiscated and if it is extensive, you should be prosecuted.

"Now, you can see what is happening, they are trying to buy the position. The position in the leadership of this country is becoming those that belong to kleptocrats and plutocrats. Democracy is no longer there."

The lawmaker also said he would have won the Senate President seat in 2019 if he had money.

He said, "They are buying it already. Didn't you the accusation that they are sharing money? And I was even thinking in the last election, if I had more money, I would have won. I don't have money."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker who has been in the National Assembly for 20 years pushed for an "Unexplained Wealth Act" to deal with corrupt politicians with suspicious wealth.

Recall that the ruling APC won majority of the legislative seats during the elections with over 55 Senate seats out of 109 and over 160 out of 360 House of Representatives seats.

After the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, many APC legislative member-elect have been jostling for the highly coveted positions in the red and green chambers.

The foremost contenders for the leadership of the Natioanal Assembly include Orji Kalu, Jibrin Barau, Godswill Akpabio, Dave Umahi, Ahmad Lawan, Abdulaziz Yari, Osita Izunaso, amongst others.

