Nigeria: Why More Nigerians Are Going for Rubber Footwears

It was unimaginable for many people to think that the once neglected rubber footwear will be worn in style again.

The rubber footwear were mostly worn by market women, who would not want to destroy their beautiful expensive leather footwears in the process of rigorous work.

Its best use was mainly for bathing.

However, today, rubber footwear has resurfaced as fashion.

Since 2020, after the COVID-19 lockdown, fashionistas have found love in rubber footwears.

Although youths of today have found reasons to improvise on old fashions and make them trendy again, Economy&Lifestyle has discovered that in the case of rubber footwears, it is more about cost. The rise in the prices of leather footwears gave rise to the current trend.

Mrs. Glory Ehikiome, a private school teacher, said: "I have been buying leather footwear such as shoes, sandals and slippers for years now.

"They do last longer but, due to the way the prices of things are increasing, even the companies producing these leather footwears have reduced the quality.

"If you buy a sandal with average quality now, which costs N6,000 and above, it won't last six months, especially if you are doing a job like mine, which entails constant trekking and movements.

"I decided to go for all these fancy rubber footwears that will last for up to two years.

"They come in different designs and are affordable."

Mrs. Madueke Doris, a receptionist at a private firm, said: "People now wear rubber footwears anywhere. Before, wearing of rubber footwear was meant for the poor.

"They see it as a low quality footwear, not meant to be worn outside.

"I have up to five designs of beautiful footwears. I have shoes, sandals and croc slippers which are in fashion.

"Buying leather footwear is very expensive now.

"Recently, I priced a low fast leather shoe and was told the price was N25,000. I cant spend that amount for a shoe I know the leather quality is not even top notch.

"Some locally made shoes with even inferior leather cost between N10,000 and N15,000 and may not last up to three months.

"In a year at times, I buy up to five leather footwears. Some just pull out on the road and when it is mended it never remains the same.

"But since I have been using these rubber footwears, I have saved the money of buying and mending footwears.

"Many of the people I know have adopted its use.

"They reserve the wearing of expensive leather footwear for important events or outings."

According to Mrs. Anna Jimoh, a wholesale and retail rubber and leather footwear seller in Lagos Island, the increase in the demand for rubber footwear made her add it to her business to boost sales.

"I do sell leather shoes, sandals and slippers of different grades.

"The cost of importation and difficulty in getting dollars has really dealt with businesses and the result is the increase in prices of goods you see everywhere.

"When I discovered that many Nigerians now prefer wearing rubber footwear and leather ones had lesser patronage, I decided to add rubber footwears to my wares.

"In the leather footwear business, many of my colleagues now order for production of less quality footwears from manufacturers outside the country, to meet the needs and standard of living of many Nigerians.

"Only few high quality footwears are being ordered and, once they are sold out, you hardly find them in the market again.

"My kids and husband now prefer using rubber footwears. The lowest price of a sandal is N1,500 for three pairs, that of slippers is N1,000 for three pairs and for shoes is N2,000 for three pairs."

Rubber footwear is now the trend in every home.

Even University students who are known for their high quality fashion taste are not left out from its usage.

Mr. Briamah Destiny, a student of the University of Benin, said that apart from the ability to save cost, rubber footwear usage is also a fashion trend.

"All my footwear except shoes and sneakers are made from rubber. They are less expensive and last longer.

"Some guys choose wearing rubber footwear which also have different grade because they regard it as a fashion trend."