Nigeria: Why Nigerians Will Not Stop Demanding for Restructuring - Soyinka

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka said Nigerians will not stop demanding to restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

Soyinka stated this during an interview on Channels Television's programme, tagged, "Roadmap 2023."

The elderstateman's comment is coming ahead of the inauguration of the new administration on May 29.

Soyinka said the government of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must place a renewed focus on the persistent calls for restructuring, otherwise its programmes and policies will face serious challenges.

He said, "Whomever it is must understand that the people of this country will not cease demanding a restructuring of this nation."

"New voices are being heard and they are more powerful than before. They are not just whining voices, they are voices based on actualities. We have failed in so many directions and they are saying, 'let us try in this direction' and you cannot ignore it.

"Otherwise, even your economic policies will fail, your infrastructure and transformation will fail. We will just go back threading the same old spur."

According to Soyinka, a mould has been broken during the just concluded elections.

Recall that there have been several calls for restructuring of the Nigerian federation, whereby the government will be brought closer to the people at the grassroots.