Nigeria: Rivers United Lose to Asec to Finish As Group B Runners-Up

3 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's representatives, Rivers United Football Club, lost 0-1 on Sunday to host ASEC Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire to lose leadership of Group B in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

A second-minute goal by Mofosse Karidioula was enough for the Abidjan-based side to earn the victory in the match played at the Municipal Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Port Harcourt-based Rivers United still qualified for the competition's quarterfinals despite the result.

ASEC, who lost 0-3 to Rivers United earlier in the competition, qualified as group winners with 13 points from six matches.

This was after four wins, one draw, and one loss, and after scoring six goals and conceding four.

Rivers United finished as runners-up with 10 points from six matches, after three wins, one draw, and two losses, and after scoring nine goals and conceding seven.

The Nigerian side opened the group phase competition with a 0-3 loss on match day one, after dropping from the CAF Champions League and winning the play-off.

They then led the group after matchday 5.

This was after home wins over ASEC and Motema Pembe of DR Congo, an away win over the DR Congo side, and a home draw with Diables Noirs of Congo.

They now await Wednesday's draw in Cairo, Egypt, for their quarterfinal opponents.

NAN

