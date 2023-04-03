Liberia: President Weah Completes Voter Registration, Calls On All Citizens to Register and Eschew Violence

His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah has once again urged citizens, most especially eligible voters, to register ahead of the October 10, 2023, Presidential and Legislative Elections.

He said the 2023 electioneering process, which begins with the voters' registration, provides an opportunity for all eligible Liberians to vote and be a part of the national leadership decision-making.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, March 31, 2023, upon completing his voter registration, the President said it is the right for every eligible voter to vote, and this begins with the registration. He also pleaded for good behavior to avoid violence and patience.

He said: "Your vote is your right--the right to choose your government. To be able to exercise that right, you must first obtain your voters' registration card. You must be peaceful and orderly."

President Weah called on citizens to be patient, despite the long queues of potential registrants at registration centers, to obtain their cards and be ready for the October polls.

"I can see the centers are overwhelmed with people wanting to register," Dr. Weah observed. "It is a good thing to do. My plea to our people is for them not to give up because of the long queues. I am saying to them, be patient if you are to exercise your fundamental rights of choosing your leaders."

"The best way to hold the Government accountable to you is to choose them yourself," the continued.

President Weah registered at the RLJ Kendeja Elementary School in District Six, Montserrado County.