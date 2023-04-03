Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Converts to Islam

Popular Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has converted to Islam.

The actress and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti had hosted friends, colleagues, and family to a Ramadan lecture, at the weekend.

Following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed where she confirmed leaving Christianity for Islam.

In a widely circulated video, she was seen reintroducing herself with names that included a Muslim title.

She urged Nigerians to address her as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

"Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H. I'm so so so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It's like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says, so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I'm so happy that people that we called came here," she said in the video.

Recall that the actress married Adeoti in 2022 and was accused of an extramarital affair while she was married to her ex, Lanre Gentry.

But Mercy denied the allegation, saying she had constantly been lied against despite explaining her situation and telling her side of the story.