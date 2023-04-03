Congo-Kinshasa: Nineteen Dead as Landslide Hits North Kivu Province

Ozzie10aaaa / Profoss / NordNordWest / Wikimedia Commons
A map showing the provinces of Ituri, top, and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
3 April 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Heavy rainfall in the north-eastern DR Congo - affecting the North Kivu Province - caused a landslide that has led to the deaths of 19 people, and injured several others across the Bulwa village (Masisi territory in southern North Kivu Province) on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

More heavy rains are expected over the next 24 hours, including over the already affected North Kivu Province while heavy rain also stopped road transport linking Uvira city to Bukavu in South Kivu province. More downpours may trigger further flooding in areas where the drainage systems are inadequate.

In December 2022, heavy rains hit the capital city of Kinshasa, which saw the worst flooding in years - killing 169 people. The torrential rains saw houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes and landslides and flooded entire neighbourhoods, AllAfrica reports.

The search for more victims of Sunday's landslide continues today.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.