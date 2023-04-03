Congo-Kinshasa: Nineteen Dead as Landslide Hits North Kivu Province

A map showing the provinces of Ituri, top, and North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cape Town — Heavy rainfall in the north-eastern DR Congo - affecting the North Kivu Province - caused a landslide that has led to the deaths of 19 people, and injured several others across the Bulwa village (Masisi territory in southern North Kivu Province) on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

More heavy rains are expected over the next 24 hours, including over the already affected North Kivu Province while heavy rain also stopped road transport linking Uvira city to Bukavu in South Kivu province. More downpours may trigger further flooding in areas where the drainage systems are inadequate.

In December 2022, heavy rains hit the capital city of Kinshasa, which saw the worst flooding in years - killing 169 people. The torrential rains saw houses and roads ripped apart by sinkholes and landslides and flooded entire neighbourhoods, AllAfrica reports.

The search for more victims of Sunday's landslide continues today.