Nigeria: Registrar Warns Unilorin Students Against Violating Dress Code

Dr Fola Olowoleni, the Registrar of the University of Ilorin, on Monday warned the students against violating the dress code of the institution.

Olowoleni, who gave the warning during a meeting she held with members of the Dress Code Committee of the Institution, charged them to enforce the dress code in the University.

She also reminded the committee to enforce the regular use of Identity Cards (ID), which she stressed, is part of the dress code of the University.

She emphasised the need for the committee to be active and alive to their responsibilities in making sure the campuses are rid of indecent dressing among students and the entire members of the University community.

The Registrar pointed out that failure to hang ID cards by members of the University community is also a violation of the Dress Code.

She stressed that members of the committee should make sure that the new dress code is passed to the students and the University community through sensitisation before the examinations.

She explained that there is a need for the inclusion of student representatives and counselling units in the drive to ensure that a proper dress code is achieved.

"Part of the dress code is the use of ID cards and it is important to always hang them. I will lead the committee on that and expect all members to also follow. You must show an example," she said.

Olowoleni, however, reminded members of the committee to follow due process in attending to all cases affecting culprits among students and staff, as well as visitors to the University.

"We need heavy sensitisation before the examinations. Student representatives and counselling units must be included in the committee membership.

"There should be regular meetings involving members of the committee and those of their various units," she said.

According to her, the student's various platforms and other social media handles must also be used, including the LED Screens on the campuses to sensitise them.

She warned that violators would be arrested by university authorities and sanctioned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the forbidden dress on campus includes dresses that expose any sensitive part of the body, including cleavage, chest, back, navel, thigh and armpit.

Others are tight fitting wear, transparent, tattered Jeans, ripped Jeans; and T-shirts with obscene inscriptions, depicting immorality, and hooliganism among others.