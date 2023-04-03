Nigeria: Two Killed in Kaduna Violence - Govt Imposes 24hrs Curfew On Community

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed by the Kaduna State Government on the Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State to restore orderliness in the area following clashes among local armed gangs that claimed 2 lives.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a terse statement on Monday, stated that

"the Kaduna State Government hereby announces the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun LGA."

"This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence."

"Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location, to restore order as investigations proceed. Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately.

Further updates will be communicated accordingly," he stated.