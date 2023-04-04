Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Bans Social Activities in Chikun After Killing of Two People

The government also announced a 24-hour curfew in the area.

The Kaduna State Government has banned social activities in Chikun Local Government after two people were killed in the Sabon Garin area of the local government.

The Kaduna State Government has earlier announced the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin to quell violent clashes in the area.

The state's Commissioner for11 Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a statement to reporters on Monday.

"The decision was taken after a thorough appraisal of the security situation by the military, police and Department of State Services, as well as an emergency meeting with traditional and religious leaders of the area at the 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna.

"The social activities observed in the community, which are now prohibited with immediate effect are listed as follows: 'Kidan Bishi', 'Kidan Gala', and hunting expeditions

"The government has also directed the arrest of anyone linked with the peddling of hard drugs in Nasarawa and Sabon Garin Nasarawa.

"Furthermore, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence. In addition to the killing of two citizens, six persons were injured and are presently receiving medical attention. Several vehicles and properties were also destroyed.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended the prompt action of the military and police in preventing the violence from escalating beyond the area.

"The Governor also allayed the fears of the families that lost their loved ones, affirming that the matter would be investigated conclusively, the official's statement said.

"The Kaduna State Government hereby announces the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of Chikun local government area.

"This decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

"Security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location, to restore order as investigations proceed. Citizens are therefore urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately, Mr Aruwan said.