Nigeria: I Believe in Tinubu's Capacity, Experience to Reposition Nigeria, Says Police Minister

Sokoto — The Minister of Police Affairs, Mr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has declared his confidence in the ability and experience of Nigeria's President-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to reposition Nigeria.

Dingyadi made the disclosure at a media chat in his residence at Polo Club, Guiwa, Sokoto.

He explained that Tinubu would replicate same ingenuity that enabled him to turn the fortunes of Lagos State around as a two-term governor in repositioning the country for sustained progress.

He said he was not surprised at his victory at the poll because he had admirers across the 36 states of the federation, including the federal capital.

Dingyadi said that good governance awaits the people of the state when he commented on what Sokoto people should expect as a result of the victory of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

He maintained that Aliyu had the capacity to perform and with the cooperation of the Sokoto people the governor elect would move the state to enviable heights.

He said: "As a campaign director general of APC in Sokoto State, I have no doubt in the ability of the governor elect, with our supports he will perform credibly."

He was optimistic that the APC would clinch all the National Assembly seats at the forthcoming supplementary elections slated to hold on April 15, 2023.

Dingyadi also said that the allegations that he used the police to suppress opposition during the just concluded governorship election in the state had no basis because the number of police posted to Sokoto State was not enough to suppress all voters in the state.

He explained that this was not the first time he was a campaign director general in the state. "In 2015, I was campaign director general of Tambuwal campaign council and in 2019 and in 2023 I was the campaign director general of Ahmad Aliyu," he added.