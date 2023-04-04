Nigeria: Young Athletes Seek Increased Funding for Cycling Devt in Nigeria

The slow pace of the growth of cycling in Nigeria has been attributed to lack of adequate funding.

Speaking in Lagos at the March 2023 PitStop Criterium 40km race, the founding trustee of the PitStop Community Cycling Foundation, Aminadab Adegboro, described the winners as very strong cyclists and called for more favourable conditions to help their growth.

According to her, "We have a lot of them that are really strong, but unfortunately, the situation of things in the country has never really helped them to progress in the career they've chosen; which is one of the reasons why we started the Pitstop Community Race. We are just trying to build and put them out there to be discovered by cycling federation officials to win laurels for Nigeria.

"You never know who would find them and realize how talented they are. Cycling is teaching them the right way to live -- the discipline, and the leadership skills they need in life to be better humans," stressed the Adegboro.

Meanwhile, David Johnbull emerged the winner of the fiercely contested

March 2023 PitStop Criterium 40km race. He beat beat 55 other riders to win the N150,000 top prize money at stake.

Speaking shortly he was presented with the winner's prize, Johnbull who just returned from Cape Town in South African and Rwandan Tours, noted that representing Nigeria remains his top priority.

He however regretted that the unnecessary bureaucracy hindering the growth of sport in the country has not allowed him to achieve his set goals. He admitted that the PitStop Community Race was his 11th victory in cycling.

According to him, "Last month I was in Cape Town for the Cape Town Cycling Tour and I really appreciated the sponsors for making the race successful.

This is the first cycling race for the year 2023 in Lagos. I am really looking forward to representing Nigeria. I have made several efforts in the past with no success," he concluded.