Nigeria: Anambra School Shut Over Exam Malpractices

A teacher allegedly involved in the malpractice has been sacked, the state government says.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has ordered the closure of a privately-owned primary school in Oba, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The school, Tower Primary School Oba, was alleged to have been involved in examination malpractices during the 2023 Transition Placement Examination.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced this after a meeting to investigate the case of exam malpractice reported against a teacher who invigilated the examination, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

Umuogali Community Primary School, another school in the council area, was the centre used for the examination held on 29 March.

Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, the spokesperson of the education ministry in the state, in a statement, said an investigation carried out by the ministry in response to reports from pupils of Triumphant Cross School Oba, another school in the area, showed that the Proprietress of the indicted school, Kosisochukwu Igwe, "connived" with her students to carry out the act.

"The proprietress sneaked into the examination hall, connived with the teacher, took a photograph of the question paper, solved questions and supplied answers to the candidates.

"The Proprietress, Kosisochukwu Igwe, who admitted committing the offence, pleaded for forgiveness, while the teacher, Chibuzo Precious, who had earlier admitted committing the offence has been dismissed from the School," Mr Egwuonwu said.

The spokesperson said the commissioner, Mrs Chuma-Udeh, a professor, has directed that the examination should be conducted afresh for all the candidates involved at the centre.

"The resit examination, to be personally supervised by the commissioner, has been fixed for Tuesday 4th April 2023.

"The Tower Primary School Oba remains closed till further notice, while the teacher, Precious Chibuzo, should not be seen around the school anymore," he added.