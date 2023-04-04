Nigeria: Former Head Judiciary Desk, Leadership, Ahuraka Isah, Is Dead

Former head of LEADERSHIP Newspaper Judiciary Desk, Ahuraka Isah, is dead.

He died at the age of 58. Prior to his demise, Ahuraka was appointed as media aide to the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mariam Aloma Mukhtar.

He previously served as media aide to the CJN, Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

He also served as the senior special assistant on media to the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad.

Ahuraka holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agricultural Economics, and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ibadan and Abuja respectively.

His death was announced in a message by one of his children.

The message confirming his demise reads in part: "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I just confirmed that Alhaji Ahuraka Isah is dead. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus."

Ahuraka was earlier hospitalised at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital prior to his demise.