Nigeria: NUGA - 100 Athletes to Represent Nigeria At World University Games in China

With about 140 days left for the opening events of the World University Games in China, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) has appointed Red Saphire and Integrated Marketing Communications firm to secure sponsorship and partners for Nigeria's active participation in the games.

Acting Secretary General of NUGA, Chidiebere Ezeani, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend said: "This is indeed a great opportunity for Nigerian students to showcase talents on a global stage and bring glory to the nation".

In this regard, NUGA has appointed Red Sapphire Nig Ltd an integrated marketing company to coordinate the marketing and management of the process.

They are expected to coordinate a media, public relations and marketing strategy for NUGA's participation in the World University Games billed for Chengdu, China in July 2023 and is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from more than 170 countries.

The World University Games, also known as the Universiade, is a multi-sport event that takes place every two years, bringing together student-athletes from around the world to compete for honours in a variety of sports.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Red Sapphire, Ono Akpe, hired by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and NUGA to scout for sponsorship for the Nigerian delegation to China said it will be honourable to have Nigeria fully represented in Chengdu.

Mr Akpe who in this regard coordinated a courtesy call on the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), an association of 221 Federal, State and Private Nigerian universities, was hosted by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun in Abuja.

The team led by Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary General of the CVCNU, used the occasion to table requests for collaboration, inter-university exchanges and partnerships between Nigerian universities and their counterparts in China.

The CVCNU team that visited the embassy also included Professors Olayemi Akinwunmi (Federal University, Lokoja), Georgewill Owunari (University of Port Harcourt), Isaac Itodo (Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi), a representative of the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Ms. Chidiebere Ezeani, NUGA acting Secretary General, Ms. Karen Daor, Communications Officer, CVCNU and Mr. Stanley Nkwazema media consultant.