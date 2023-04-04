Nigeria: Jonathan, Wabote, Akpata, Sekibo Bag Prestigious African Heritage Awards

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote; and the immediate-past President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata have been conferred with prestigious awards at the inaugural African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kilgali, Rwanda.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank, Dr. Ifie Sekibo was also honoured in Kigali, Rwanda.

The awards conferred on the Nigerian nationals and other recipients from other African nations were in recognition of their different change-making contributions for the good of Nigeria and Africa both in the public and private sector spaces.

In a statement, the NCDMB said Wabote was conferred with the Champion of Local Content Development in Africa Award.

While Jonathan won the African Democracy and Peace Icon Award, Akpata bagged the African Legal Icon Award.

Also, Sekibo received the African Philanthropist Award.

However, a former President of the Republic of Botswana, Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama picked up the Africa Philanthropist Award, while pan-Africanist and legal practitioner, Prof. PLO Lumumba was conferred with the Africa Advancement Icon Award.

Some other winners included the late President of the Republic of Tanzania, Mr. John Magufuli, who won the African Icon Award (posthumous), even as the Triplets Ghetto Kids from Uganda won the African Entertainment Award.

In his acceptance speech, Jonathan, according to a statement from his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, commended organisers of the African Heritage Concert and Award for honouring Africans who have distinguished themselves in different endeavours.

He regretted that, "we live in a thankless society," adding that it was important to celebrate efforts of individuals who were changing the narrative.

Admitting that the African continent was facing huge challenges, Jonathan noted that some persons were yet working hard to ameliorate the difficulties and we're making huge differences in the same environment, hence the need to acknowledge their efforts.

The ex-Nigerian president challenged political officer holders to initiate policies that would improve the lives of the citizenry and build institutions that will outlive them in order for them to be remembered for good when they left office.

He further commended the Government and people of Rwanda for their developmental strides and for becoming a preferred destination where organisations and groups across Africa and beyond now prefer to host their events.

Jonathan also appealed to African leaders who are privileged to hold public offices to become servants of the people, and not turn themselves into the "bosses of the people".

He said as elected leaders they have obligation to run their countries properly, not to dehumanise human beings and make their lives difficult.

Jonathan who advised leaders to prioritise the rights and humanity of the citizens also noted that the welfare of citizens should guide national aspirations and development initiatives on the continent.

Speaking further, Jonathan emphasised that the duty of leaders was to run their countries properly and efficiently, and "not to dehumanize human beings and make their lives difficult."

"What people will remember you for is what should guide our decisions, and I believe every leader should begin to think that when he leaves office, one day he will be remembered one way or the other, positively or negatively.

"Will the world remember you for killing people? Will the world remember you for unnecessarily jailing people, will the world remember you for destroying their systems or will you be remembered for doing good?", he queried.

He stated further: "I was president of Nigeria for only five years. I believe the little contributions I made within that period and probably after leaving office may have convinced the organisers to honor me today as the Icon of Democracy and Peace in Africa.

"This means that it is not actually how long you stay in the office that will make people remember you but how well you served them and the little impact you make."

Also commenting on the award conferred on him, Wabote dedicated it to his family and the hard-working staff of the NCDMB.

He noted the award and several others he had clinched in the past were made possible by the staff's dedication and support.

He hinted that the award would challenge him to continue promoting local content across Africa in concert with other organisations and individuals.

The executive secretary emphasised that all Africa nations should optimise value addition to their natural resources and develop the capacities and capabilities of their human resources to enable them participate fully in the value chain of their extractive industries, particularly the oil and gas industry.

Also, Lumumba, in his acceptance speech, hinted that Africa was currently in the cusp of hope and development.

He warned that foreign interests were currently scrabbling for the resources in the continent, advising that "if we are not careful, Africa will be eaten for lunch. We should be alert and ensure that it does not happen again, our continent should not be conquered again."

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman of Heritage Times, Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia explained that the African Heritage Concert and Awards was conceived to motivate change makers in the public, and private sectors across the continent, with a view to positioning them as models for other persons to emulate.

Former President of Botswana, Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who bagged the African Philanthropist Award, harped on the urgent need for African leaders to do the right thing and develop the continent.