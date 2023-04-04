Nigeria: Micronutrients Key to Tackling Malnutrition - Govt, Experts

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said that the provision of micronutrients is ranked as one of the most cost-effective interventions for the prevention of malnutrition.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja during a dissemination meeting of the findings of Nutrition International's Home Fortification Project implementation research using Small Quantity Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements (SQLNS) and Multiple Micronutrient Powders (MNP) administered to eligible target populations in the FCT.

Represented by Dr Binyerem Ukaire, Director and Head of Nutrition, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Ehanire said malnutrition had remained a significant public health problem despite huge investments.

He said at least 17 million Nigerian children were malnourished, making it the country with the highest burden of malnutrition in Africa, and the second highest in the world.

He said, "The use of Multiple Micronutrient Powders (MNP) for point-of-use fortification of foods has been suggested as an alternative to mitigate or overcome the constraints associated with supplementation and mass fortification.

"Small Quantity Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements (SQLNS) contains multiple micronutrients embedded in a food base that also provides essential fatty acids and small amounts of energy and proteins targeted towards preventing malnutrition in vulnerable populations."

He described the research as timely as there was limited published implementation research in-country on home fortification.

The Country Director, Nutrition International Nigeria, Dr Osita Okonkwo, said the research focused on understanding some of the key factors that informed delivery of micronutrient to children in different forms in an emergency setting similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "It is in accordance with the government regulations around COVID-19 protocols with fewer in-person contacts in delivering health products and services to people. Little is known about how best to implement a home fortification programme which limits in-person contact with caregivers of IYC."

He noted that Nutrition International, therefore, delivered two home fortification commodities, Micronutrient Powders and Small quantity lipid-based nutrient supplements, to the caregivers of children between six and 23 months in this context and conducted two implementation research projects in urban slums in AMAC and Gwagwalada zones of the FCT to understand the most appropriate delivery methods.

He said home fortification of complementary foods with micronutrients such as micronutrient powders were proven effective public health interventions recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to reduce anaemia and iron deficiency in children six to 23 months of age.

He further said improved engagement with other stakeholders such as community gatekeepers and household heads could increase acceptability and utilisation of MNP in households.

While noting that there was the need for increased supervision and logistic supply to ensure teams delivered commodities, he said Integrated Community Outreach Clinics had demonstrable potential, capacity and acceptability to distribute MNP and other nutrition commodities.

Grace Ezra, a beneficiary from Dharko, Kabusa, AMAC, said the micronutrient powder helped her son who was weak to become strong, healthy and walk. She said she was given the micronutrient powder when she took her child for immunisation at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in her community.

Joy Idoko from Kagini said her baby was given the micronutrient powder during his sixth-month immunisation, and that it helped provide nutrients and kept the baby healthy.

Musa Adago, a community leader in Orozo, said it helped children in his community.

Nutrition International Nigeria had received funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to conduct implementation research in enhancing Home Fortification of Infants and Young Children (IYC).