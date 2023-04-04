Nigeria: Viral Video Depicting Invasion of Katsina By Aliens Untrue - Police

4 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Katsina State Police Command has dismissed as false and malicious, a viral video circulating in social media depicting the invasion of Katsina by unknown creatures (aliens).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

"The attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video making the rounds in social media depicting the invasion of Katsina by some unknown creatures (aliens).

"The command wishes to categorically state that the content of the viral video is in its entirety fake.

"It is an attempt to disrupt the relative peace enjoyed by the good people of the state by some mischievous element," he said.

The PPRO, therefore, urged the public not to panic and disregard the fake video and its malicious content.

