Nigeria: Why We Repaired Third Mainland Bridge - Lagos Govt

4 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Adegboye

FOLLOWING maintenance operations carried out on critical sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, on Sunday, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, LSPWC, yesterday, assured members of the public of the government's commitment to addressing pockets of potholes on other sections of the road.

While speaking on the success of work done on the bridge, weekend, General Manager of the corporation, Mr. Lateef Somide, noted that LSPWC had to move in to repair the inbound and outbound sections of the bridge along the UNILAG axis, due to vehicular tailback and the danger posed by the level of damage to motorists.

He explained that even though the Third Mainland Bridge falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State directed the Corporation to address the critical sections of the road.

He said: "You will recall that LSPWC, on the directive of Mr Governor carried out a similar operation on the bridge in August 2022 to reduce the pain being experienced by Lagosians.

"If need be, LSPWC may still carry out maintenance activities on other sections of the road while FERMA puts finishing touches to its plans for comprehensive maintenance work."

