Nigeria: With My Experience, If I Have Money I Can Be Senate President - Ali Ndume

4 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South has said that with his experience in the Nigerian Parliament, he can be the next President of the Senate but unfortunately, he had no money to share.

" If I'm rich and can share money as was being done presently to get positions in the Senate, with my experience, I tell you I would've become the President of the Senate. There is nothing like considering competence, everything was monetized.Even those who knew nothing about the legislative procedures, simply because they have money, they are now in the hot pursuit for the position of Senate President," he alleged .

Ndume who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday, lamented that the system was now something else, integrity and competence were pushed to the foreground while any lawmaker who could afford to buy his way, could easily get the number one position in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

