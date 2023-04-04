Liberia: Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Begins Rehabilitation of Jikandor Community Road in Grand Cape Mount County

3 April 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

The management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has commenced the rehabilitation of Jikandor Community road in Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The work which started on Saturday, April 1, 2023 when completed will create easy access for citizens of Jikandor and other villages to commute from one place to another, and to also take their local produce to other parts of the county. It will also boost economic activities in the area.

The Media and Communications Team at BMMC disclosed that the company had earlier rehabilitated the Kinjor to Jenneh Brown, M'baloma to Lofa Bridge and Lofa Bridge to Gold Camp Roads among others.

The company's General Manager, Mr. Reza Karimiyan has since expressed commitment to the people of Liberia in buttressing the effort of the Liberian Government through its many developmental activities.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.