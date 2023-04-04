Liberia: Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Begins Rehabilitation of Jikandor Community Road in Grand Cape Mount County

The management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has commenced the rehabilitation of Jikandor Community road in Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The work which started on Saturday, April 1, 2023 when completed will create easy access for citizens of Jikandor and other villages to commute from one place to another, and to also take their local produce to other parts of the county. It will also boost economic activities in the area.

The Media and Communications Team at BMMC disclosed that the company had earlier rehabilitated the Kinjor to Jenneh Brown, M'baloma to Lofa Bridge and Lofa Bridge to Gold Camp Roads among others.

The company's General Manager, Mr. Reza Karimiyan has since expressed commitment to the people of Liberia in buttressing the effort of the Liberian Government through its many developmental activities.