Liberia: Jimkini Stone Innovative Inc. Accused of Duping Client U.S.$ 30k

Monrovia — Ms. Stephene Audrey-Kpoto, a young Liberian entrepreneur and lobbyist, has accused Mr. Jimmy David Gardiyee, the CEO of 'JimKINI stone innovative Inc.', a local construction company, of mismanaging more than US$30,000.00 (thirty thousand United States dollars) intended for the construction of a housing unit. When contacted via mobile phone, a lady answered Mr. Jimmy David Gardiyee's phone and promised that he would call back. He did not call back or respond to their concerns up to the time of publication, even though they followed up with text messages to his two contacts.

According to Ms. Kpoto, in her quest to promote Liberian businesses, she delivered cash through a contract for several construction and construction-related services to Mr. Jimmy David Gardiyee, the CEO of JimKINI stone Innovative Inc., amounting to USD $31,000.00, which included funds to commence the construction of the sample home to the finishing stage before the launching of the city project in Bentol. Ms. Kpoto is working with NHA (Liberian National Housing Authority) after signing a contract worth over 4 million dollars to build mini-cities throughout the country with aesthetic hospitals, malls, car showrooms, hotels, and everything a city should have, including Liberia's first historic arts academy after the 14 years of civil unrest, starting with Bentol City. Ms. Kpoto is the CEO of Rigorous Innovative Solutions for Excellence (RISE).

According to Ms. Kpoto, the project was halted when allegations came to her from residents hired by Jimmy that he abused their labor and did not pay them, which caused her to ensure that he paid them, as he was paid far above 25%, which is the lawful labor cost. He proved the allegations right by paying all that he owed in the presence of Ms. Stephene Audrey Kpoto, and security including residents of Bental City.

"An evaluation team with experts in construction and engineering who studied in China and Holland went with Jimmy and saw per inch of blocks laid that he overestimated and stole cash he had no business requesting. Jimmy also admitted in a letter to me committing that most of the issues I raised in a communication that called for the termination of work with his company and promised to refund what was stolen per reports but has refused to correct this mishap."

In response to the lashing out of misconceptions, Ms. Stephene Audrey Kpoto has cautioned young people to be honest in their dealings and promised to ensure that the law takes its course to ensure that 'bad apples' like Jimmy do not disrupt the development of the country with such 'criminal' acts and get away with it. Ms. Kpoto is also recommending to the government of Liberia to seize the engineering license of Jimmy Gardiyee until he repents and becomes an honest fellow.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a communication to contractor Gardiyee, dated March 1, 2023, Ms. Kpoto accused him of refusing to correct his mistakes, as it was vividly clear that he or his supervisors did not follow the correct floor plan and made changes without informing her or adjusting the documents to that effect. Instead, he provided fraudulent information when she requested a report on how he expanded the $8,504.00 USD given to him for the foundation, according to his charges. She also accused him of giving her fraudulent receipts that did not correspond with the dates her work commenced. "Also, some products have a date after my work was paused already, a gross act of dishonesty. Attached are the documents given by you and the list and commencement and conclusion date written and signed by you."

In a response letter to Ms. Kpoto dated March 5th, 2023, the 'JimKINI stone Innovative INC.' CEO admitted to some of the issues raised and committed his company to refunding her.

"We regret your decision to discontinue the ongoing construction work which you expressed your dissatisfaction with some issues arising from the project site. We would like to further commit our institution to meeting full compliance according to the Bill of Quantity. We want to state that we will refund the difference after carefully evaluating the cost for the warehouse construction stated in the B.O.Q.

"On the issue of the additional one inch on the concrete slab construction, we are willing to rectify that by adding the additional one-inch concrete slab to the existing concrete floor. Or we can pay the difference according to or stated in the B.O.Q."