Liberia: Bea Mountain Gives Lrd1.3million to Over 120 Women in Gola Konneh District, G/Cape Mount County

KINJOR, Grand Cape Mount County - Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 presented a sum of 1.3 million Liberian Dollars as micro-loan to over one hundred and twenty women in Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County.

The micro loan given to the women will help them get into business ventures so as to sustain themselves and family members.

Making remarks at the presentation ceremony, the General Manager of Bea Mountain, Reza Karimiyan cautioned the beneficiaries to use the money wisely in order to become self-sufficient in their respective communities.

"As General Manager of BMMC, supporting women and children is one of our first priorities and we want to support them as much as we can. We will continue to support the people of Grand Cape Mount as much as we can. I am happy to be here with you," he said.

Speaking to reporters following the disbursement of the money to the women from the thirty-one communities within the clan, the Chairman of the Darblo Clan Project Management Committee, Mr. Mohammed Daramie thanked Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for providing the funds. Mr. Daramie further appreciated the authorities of Darblo Clan for the level of cooperation received from them during the entire exercise.

At the same time, the Darblo Clan Project Management Committee Chairman has called on beneficiaries of the Bea Mountain Mining Corporation Micro Loan program under the Clan Development Fund being provided annually to make maximum use of the money.

The company gives the three clans in Gola Konneh District annually as part of its contributions to improving their livelihoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a jubilant mood, the beneficiaries commended BMMC for what they called a 'timely intervention' in their lives. They also lauded the Project Management Committee for ensuring that the funds reached the targeted beneficiaries for the first six months.

Madam Tenneh Kiazolu from Waymomah Community said "With the money I received today, I am very happy because the money will help me sustain my family. I am happy because we will be repaying this money in six months so other members can benefit as well."

Tenneh Gray from Payloma for her part said "I am grateful for the training and after the training, we are now getting a loan and it has strengthened me a lot."

Madam Maima Darbloh from Baloma thanked the trainers for educating them. She said "I tell the trainers thank you."

Also speaking, Massah Larmie from Megorma said "I tell God thank you for the loan from the company."