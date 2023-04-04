Liberia: National Elections Commission Says No Extension for Ongoing Phase Biometric Voter Registration Exercise

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission says there will be no extension in the ongoing phase one biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise in Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Montserrado Counties.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansannah clarified that the contract end date of 17th April 2023 for temporary BVR staff does not in any way indicate that voter registration in phase one will be extended beyond 9 April 2023.

She said the contract is a generic one drawn for one month- from 18th of March 2023 to the 17th April 2023.

The Chairperson said the eight days from 9th April to 17th April will be used for temporary BVR staff to their compiled reports, retrieval of equipment and materials deployed to the field, and processing of payment for staff.

"Let me reiterate that the BVR in Phase One ends on 9 April 2023 and there will be no extension," Madam Browne Lansanah emphatically declared.

She urged Liberians 18 years and above to use the remaining day days to complete their registration and assured that more voter cards will be deployed at registration centers to ensure that eligible voters are registered.

Chairperson Browne Lansannah said there is no need for eligible voters in the phase one counties to panic, as those who show up at the registration centers within the period will be registered.

Meanwhile, NEC has terminated the services of Antoinette Yancy, one of its Temporary Staff, who served as a registrar at the Namuwa English and Arabic School in District #10, for acts inimical to her status as a BVR staff. Ms. Yancy's contract was terminated following an investigation that established her involvement in activities that had the propensity to undermine the integrity and credibility of the commission

The NEC made the announcement following calls for the extension of the ongoing phase one BVR exercise to allow all more eligible voters in these counties to register amid complaints that the exercise is being conducted at slow pace and some eligible voters are being turned away by voter registration staff.

Last week, Monrovia City MayorJefferson T. Koijee frowned on the NEC for allegedly denying individuals with certain names to register, something he said is a form of discrimination and called for an extension in the registration period by a week.

"We are getting information that people are being denied registration by NEC because they carry names like Jalloh, Barry, Kamara, and Fofana. We want to say these people are Liberians and anyone found preventing them from registering is a form of discrimination and a violation of their rights. People shouldn't be denied because of their last name when they are legitimate citizens," Mayor Koijee said while speaking on a local radio station via telephone from the United States.

He added: "We're hopeful that the process will be extended for at least a week to see more people participate in the registration process."

It is the first time the NEC is introducing a biometric voter card. The NEC said it is intended ensure a fairer and more transparent election and to upgrade Liberia's electoral process to an internationally accepted system.

While NEC is being applauded by some for introducing the system, wgike it has been criticized for the slow pace at which the process is being conducted. Many people complained of waiting in long queues for hours before being processed. There have also been reports that some individuals are registering multiple times, while some blamed continued violence by rival opposition political parties and aspirant to the NEC's refusal to hold those violating the elections laws of Liberia accountable.