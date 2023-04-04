Liberia: Ruling Party Chairman Throws Jibes At Opposition Delaying to Name Running Mates

Monrovia — Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has described opposition political parties as "lazy" for still struggling to name a running mate for their standard bearers in the upcoming Presidential and general elections.

Morlu stated, "We are not the lazy opponent that is still jointly struggling to find a running mate. If they take forever to find a running mate, it means they were not prepared to even contest the Presidential election."

However, his statement comes in the wake of a crisis in the CDC where the heads of their tripartite arrangement making up the CDC are in conflict over the signing of the framework document that binds them together.

Currently, the CDC is faced with the challenge of having the Political Leader of the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) of Former Speaker Alex Tyler and Senator James Biney, chairman of the National Patriotic Party, refusing to sign the framework document.

The CDC Chairman told a group of partisans of the tripartite arrangement that it would be disastrous for Liberians to give the country to parties that cannot name their running mates ahead of the elections.

"It is the prerogative and as someone close to the President, I have already drafted that decision. If the President chooses to announce his running mate, it is inevitable that Excellency Jewel Howard-Taylor is the only most suitable candidate for the office in the 2023 election."

"It is a risk, a national security risk to give our country to people who are ill-prepared to lead our country," he said.

At the program marking the LPDP biometric voter registration (BVR) event, Tyler, the Party's Political Leader, was absent. According to sources, his absence was due to similar ongoing BVR activities in Bomi County where he wants to contest.

Despite CDC Chairman Morlu's criticism of the opposition for being 'lazy', he is fully aware of ongoing political disagreements with LPDP Political Leader Tyler and NPP Chairman Biney, who have refused to sign the Framework Document that would stand as a commitment heading to the October 10, general elections.

Tyler raised concerns over the signing of the Framework Document after the Party's Chairman, Moses Kollie, affixed his signature to the renewal of the agreement. Tyler said that all was not settled and was expected to speak on the issue upon his return to the country.

The former House Speaker told FrontPage Africa that the document signed in 2023 between the LPDP, CDC, and NPP was not a Coalition formed.

Tyler stated, "The Coalition for Democratic Change, which comprises Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), the National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), did not do a petitioning ceremony for the President. I think it is unfair for anybody to say that because we still do not have a Coalition, the discussions are ongoing."

He also told FrontPage Africa via mobile phone that the time is not right to address the issue regarding the renewal of the Framework Document.

"The time is not right. If you did something before and you are not doing it this time, I don't think it is a problem," he said.