Liberia: An Open Letter to President George Manneh Weah From Lofa County

opinion

Dear Mr. President:

First, let me appreciate everything you and your government have done for Lofa County since you became President of Liberia. Let me also, on behalf of all those who cannot reach you and say thank you for everything, especially those who are seeing and acknowledging the changes taking place in their communities and towns, those who have not seen but yet believe in your leadership ability and your work in their county, and finally for those who are seeing, knowing and yet say nothing is happening.

Having said that, Mr. President, let me bring to your attention one very serious issue presently confronting Lofa County: Which is the ROAD BETWEEN ZORZOR AND VOINJAMA DISTRICTS.

The asphalt pavement ongoing between Gbarnga and Salayea Districts is a symbol of development for all Lofians who travel on that road and because of that road pavement, the traveling time from Gbarnga to Salayea which was around 4 to 5 hours has dropped to just 2 hours which is a relief for all of us.

But Mr. President, the road BETWEEN ZORZOR AND VOINJAMA is a death trap that has over the years remained untouched despite the many radio announcements by the Public Works Minister that her Ministry is claiming of rehabilitating that road, which is not factual.

Last year, traveling on the road was a nightmare where people spent days on a 4-hour drive.

The human suffering was unimaginable, especially seeing women and children spending days under the rain and sun trying to reach home. Market women had to painfully sit and watch their goods get damaged due to the deplorable condition of the road between Voinjama and Zorzor. Even hospitals and other big businesses that depend on generators couldn't get fuel and gasoline from Monrovia to Lofa County due to the terrible state of the road, and as a result, they had to go through the stress and constraints of detouring across the borders to neighboring countries so as to get their commodities into Lofa in time.

Mr. President, as we speak, those terrible spots on the road have not been touched and as it is, with the rains now setting in, it stands to become even worse than last year if nothing is done urgently to address this situation as we gradually enter into the height of the rainy season this year. Mr. President, as I stand undoubtedly as a strong voice from Lofa and my open support for your able leadership and a strong campaigner for your reelection in October, it is my hope that you will urgently see this communication as a support to your leadership and to see the reason to request the Public Works Minister to make good her many promises and pronouncements of the rehabilitation of this portion of our roads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When this is done in time, Mr. President, it will bring relief to our people and make our work easier as we move to elections come October 10, 2023.

As I conclude, Mr. President, I want to again thank you so much for the level of development undertaken in Lofa County in particular and in Liberia in general, and pray that your reelection will serve as a testimony of your great leadership in your first term.

God bless you Mr. President and save the State of Liberia.

Respectfully yours,

Kolubah B. Akoi

BA- Mass-Communication

CEO and Founder- Akoi's Loyal Academic

Human Resource Officer- Lofa County Health Team (MOH)

Email: [email protected] Contact: 0777526828/0886526828