Liberia: Notre Dame University Officially Kicks Off Academic Activities

Monrovia — The President of Notre Dame University-Liberia, Rev. Dr. Fr. Mazoun Zogheib, has disclosed that his institution is prepared to play a major role in the education sector of Liberia.

In September 2020, the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) granted a license to the Notre Dame University College of Liberia (NDUCL) to operate as a higher education institution in Liberia. Now, after two years, the school has been accredited to operate fully as a learning institution in Liberia.

Speaking with journalists over the weekend at the launch, the President of the university, Dr. Zoghieb, said he was glad that his institution is certified to operate as a full-fledged university in Liberia.

"Notre Dame the University of Liberia will play a big role in the society of Liberia, especially for the host people," said Rev. Dr. Fr. Mazoun Zogheib, President of Notre Dame the University of Liberia.

He added: "I was proud for my students that after two years of being a university, now we got accreditation."

On the night of the launch, Notre Dame University-Liberia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Notre Dame University-Lebanon. The President of the institution says the signing of the document is aimed to enhance the educational sector.

"The MOU that we signed today is for the benefit of our nation. In my heart, I feel Liberian. Of course, after 10 years in Liberia, working for education," Dr. Zoogheib said.

"The university has 190 plus exchange programs. From the MOU, our students can benefit a lot from the student exchange program."

Notre Dame University College of Liberia offers an array of relevant marketplace courses leading to the baccalaureate degree. The NDUCL provides high-quality education that would train innovative, highly motivated, and well-rounded citizens that will influence and impact the fields of education, business, the social sciences, and technology.

NDUCL has lined up a national and international team of qualified educators, seasoned administrators, and dedicated staff who have over 30 years of combined experience in a variety of academic and professional disciplines.

NDUCL faculty members are passionate individuals who are dedicated to ongoing research in their respective fields and bring with them a diverse wealth of knowledge and skills.