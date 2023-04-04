Liberia: FPA Editor Rodney Sieh Receives Commendations As He Launches His Latest Book, the Unofficial Biography of George Weah, in Washington

Washington — It was a blitz, glamour and celebration moment at the book launch "The Unofficial Biography Of George Weah", The Story Of Africa's Footballer President by award-winning Liberian journalist Rodney D. Sieh in Washington D.C., United States of America on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Giving an inkling into the kind of accounts readers should expect, Sieh, Managing Editor of the FrontPageAfrica newspaper, said his book details the life and times of the one-time world's footballer of the year, his journey from the soccer pitch to politics, and how he has governed in his first six years of his presidency.

Sieh's effort is a product of a four-year research and writing, including traveling across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean.

Although he did not get President Weah's "blessings" to write a book about him, because the latter "felt it wasn't the right time to tell his story," Sieh said he gathered his contents through interviews with former teammates, peers, political allies and nemeses.

The book is structured around twenty-seven chapters from "Prophecy" [of the destiny man] in chapter one to 'Forgive Me' [because the sports pitch is when I came from to this honorable office] in chapter 27.

Individually, each chapter with its telling title brings to light a key period or episode, or decision point in the life of George Weah. Collectively the chapters tell a fuller story of the boy from the slum community of Gibraltar in Monrovia to Cameroon, to Monaco, to FIFA World Best, to the Liberian Senate, and, ultimately, to the Presidency.

"One of the things about writing this book was to talk to people who had been at odds with President George Weah to understand what they thought about him, and James Debbah, his one-time rival, was one person I reached out to explain to me what he knows about the president's willingness to forgive," Sieh said.

At Saturday's book launch, attendees paid tribute to Sieh, describing his effort as a brilliant piece that has already found its place in the country's history.

Serving as moderator, Bankole Thompson, a significant voice on the cultural landscape and nationally renowned Black journalist, author and social critic, said the book is a must read for everyone, and commended the author for job well done.

"This is a book of history, of journalism and a testament about courage and determination. The style is unique and accessible of a seasoned athlete," he said. "The book is worth it's weight in diamond and makes a compelling reading."

Niahson Kirk Porte, a cousin and business partner to Sieh, said when Sieh informed him he was writing a book on George Weah, they were all opposed to the idea because it's risky to write on a sitting president, but later realized the book would be an integral part of Liberia's history.

Also, former BBC correspondent, Hassan Kiawu, said by writing the book, Sieh has yet again scored the goal of a true professional. "This is a worthy venture and I'm very proud of you, Rodney. You continue to make us (your professional colleagues) proud."

A pictorial of Rodney D. Sieh's Launch of His Latest Book: The Unofficial Biography of George Weah, in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Derek Moore