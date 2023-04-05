Nigeria: Audio Leak - NCC Denies Allegations of Phone Tracking

"For the avoidance of doubt, the commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them," an official said.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday said it does not and cannot "track" nor "leak" telephone conversations of anyone.

The NCC said this in a statement by Reuben Muoka, the director of public affairs of the commission.

The regulatory body made this known in reaction to reports alleging that the commission was involved in tracking and leaking telephone conversations of some Nigerians.

On Saturday, a telephone conversation between Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, was leaked to the public.

In the audio clip, published by the online newspaper Peoples' Gazette, Mr Obi asked Mr Oyedepo to help spread his message to Christians in the South-west and parts of North-central, describing the 2023 election as a "religious war".

The leaked audio has, however, generated controversy on social media as some Nigerians accused NCC of being behind the leak.

But NCC in a statement noted that by the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the commission does not and cannot "track" nor "leak" telephone conversations.

"The NCC has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone "tracking" and "leakage" made against the commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

"The commission denies the allegations in their entirety. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot "track" nor "leak" telephone conversations of anyone," it said.

Mr Muoka said the commission has reported the allegations, which it takes seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

He said the commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the NCA 2003 and other extant laws of the federation and global best practices.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them," he said.