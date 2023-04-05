Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Kaduna Community, Kidnap 10 Students - Official

4 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The Kaduna State Government says it has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia Local Government Area.

Mr Aruwan said that according to preliminary reports, about 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

"The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

"The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received," he said.

The kidnap of the students is the latest of such attacks in Kaduna and neighbouring states. Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped as terrorists, locally called bandits, carry out attacks in Kaduna and neighbouring states like Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

