Nigeria: 2023 Polls - Reps Reject Calls for Interim Government, Warn Politicians Against 'Provocative Statements'

The House also mandated the security agencies to be alert to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order.

The House of Representatives has condemned the alleged plan by some politicians to orchestrate the setting up of an interim national government.

It asked aggrieved politicians to explore constitutional means to address grievances, especially those arising from the recent elections.

The lawmakers resolved on Tuesday during plenary following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Unyime Edem (PDP, Akwa-Ibom).

Call for interim government

Nigeria's secret police, the State Security Services (SSS) recently issued a security alert , alleging that some politicians are plotting an interim government for the nation in reaction to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The statement came barely a month after the 25 February presidential election that produced former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

About three political parties have challenged the outcome of the election at the tribunal; most of them argued that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to abide by its guideline on the transmission of results.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, had during an interview on Channels called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, not to swear in the president-elect.

In response, a spokesperson of Tinubu's campaign, Festus Kayamo, wrote a petition to the SSS, calling for the arrest and prosecution of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Mr Datti.

Also, some persons protested in front of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, calling for the military's intervention.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who supported the Labour Party, had in a letter called President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the presidential election.

The motion

Moving the motion, Mr Idem said the interim government is unknown to the laws of Nigeria. He urged aggrieved politicians to seek judicial interpretation.

"Interim government is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unknown to our laws as a court of competent jurisdiction had in time past so declared," he said.

Mr Idem warned that the interim government is a "resort to anarchy, with a price many generations after us will continue to pay for."

Speaking on the motion, Sergius Ogun (Edo, PDP) faulted the comment by the SSS, noting that they ought to have arrested the perpetrators of the plot.

"I think the security agencies should do their work. If you are asking for a different government not known to law, it is a treasonable felony.

"Year in, year out in this House we budget billions of naira to the office of the NSA and other security arms. Is it not a shame that the security agents would come out and say they have the names of people that have muted this type of government in this country, you will not arrest and prosecute them

"You're wasting our precious time telling us to condemn it. If this government is alive to its responsibilities this should not even be an issue that we will be dissipating energy on in this House," he said.

Also speaking on the motion, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) stated that the House could not be debating a matter of speculation.

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who presided over the session, said the security alert issued by SSS is not a matter of speculation. He noted that suggestions that security agents should arrest promoters of the interim government could have political consequences.

"I did not want to believe that the state security services were being speculative. For good reasons, understand that we are under a democratic tenet, when they are mentioning this--the situation we have found ourselves in, we must talk to ourselves to ensure the right thing is being done.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If they had gone ahead to make an arrest, it would have been that the government in power is being repressive. It is not out of order to debate this, and back the security in their action to stability. Nobody should associate or give leverage to any persons -- at least we are aware of the demonstrations asking for that (Interim Government)," he said.

Other lawmakers, including Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos), Olajide Jimoh (APC, Lagos) and others, also spoke in support of the motion and condemned ING.

Following the long debate, the House mandated that security agencies be on alert to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order

The House also warned aggrieved parties to desist from heating the polity and believe in the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of litigation before the court of law.