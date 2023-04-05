Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Senate Approval of Data Protection Bill

Mr Buhari also requested the Senate to approve the reimbursement by issuing promissory notes to Plateau and Borno, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, respectively.

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Senate to consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill sent to it by the Executive.

The president's request is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

"Pursuant to Section 58, sub section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I forward herewith the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for consideration and approval of by the Senate," the letter read.

The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for protecting personal information and establishing the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for regulating laws on personal information.

In a separate letter, Mr Buhari urged the Senate to approve the re-appointment of Abdul Abubakar as non-Executive Director of the CBN for a second and final term.

In yet another letter, the president transmitted a Bill for establishing the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution for consideration and approval by the Senate.

"Pursuant to section 58, sub section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, I forward herewith the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Establishment Bill 2023 for consideration and passage of the Senate," the letter read.

According to Mr Buhari, the school seeks to provide a comprehensive and legal institutional framework to provide specialised training for police officers.

The institution would advance the performance of officers in accordance with the provision of the Nigeria Police Act, Mr Buhari explained.

The president also sought the Senate's approval for reimbursement by issuing promissory notes to Plateau and Borno, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, respectively.

The reimbursements are for road projects executed by the state governments on behalf of the federal government.

(NAN)