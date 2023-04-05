Nigeria: NLC, TUC Threatens to Resume Strike in Imo State

Abuja — Organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC ) warned that its members may be forced to resume the suspended strike in Imo state if the state government failed to resolve the lingering industrial dispute.

In a letter addressed to Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, dated March 31, 2023, the two labour bodies urged the state government to fix a date for final resolution of the dispute with workers.

NLC had directed workers in the state return to work after two-day stand-off with the state government over non-payment of 20 months arrears of salaries and pensions and alleged interference in the election of the state officers of the congress.

In the statement, NLC' president, Joe Ajaero said NLC took the decision to suspend the strike due to the interventions of several eminent personalities as well as the need avoid disruption of the Saturday's State Assembly election in Imo state.

He said: "The suspension of the strike is expected to last two weeks during which the state government and it's agencies are expected to meet the demands of the workers in the state."

Ajaero said that failure to utilise the window offered by the suspension of the strike will lead to the resumption of the suspended strike with "more ferocity."

In the letter jointly signed by NLC's General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja and TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro said: "Our expectations is that the Imo state government would reciprocate our goodwill by rescheduling the date and communicating the date for discussion towards the resolution of the dispute.

"Well, this is two weeks since the state Assembly election. We are yet to hear from the Imo state government on the date for the discussion of the bilateral which has already considered all the issues in dispute and extracted commitment from the state government, pending the signing of fresh collective bargaining agreement."

The labour movement said that the government failed to fix the date for resolving the dispute, it will be forced to reactivate the suspended strike.