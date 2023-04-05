Nigeria: Buhari Reverses Tenure Extension Granted Naseni Boss, Orders Him to Hand Over Immediately

4 April 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

The Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said in a statement on Tuesday that the directive followed the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from April 2, 2023, to April 2, 2025, arising from the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organisation.

The statement said President Buhari appreciated Professor Haruna's contribution in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy and wished him success in his future endeavours.

