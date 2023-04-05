Nigeria: Court Refuses to Grant Bail to Ex-Convict in $1.4m Fraud Case

The ex-convict fugitive is standing trial alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Ltd, on three counts of conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $1.4 million.

The Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Tuesday refused to grant fresh bail to an ex-convict, Kolawole Erinle, in an alleged $1.4 million internet fraud case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge, Ramon Oshodi, cited the defendant's record of jumping bail during his previous trial which led to his conviction in the United States as the reason for refusing to grant him fresh bail.

The judge said Mr Erinle was convicted at the end of the American case.

"It is remarkably clear that the bail documentations of the sureties were not agreed by my noble lord Taiwo before she retired.

"I have now been urged by the defence counsel to re-admit the defendant to bail with the same sureties as the bail has now been documented.

"I must consider the probability that the defendant may not surrender himself again for further trial owing to the fact that he had a previous criminal record where he was jailed in United States of America.

"Again, I was misled that the defendant was granted bail by my noble lord Taiwo before she retired.

"Bail is hereby denied and accelerated hearing is hereby, ordered," Mr Oshodi said.

The judge adjourned the case till 15 May for defendant to open defence.

NAN reports that Mr Erinle is standing trial alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Ltd, on three counts of conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of 1.4 million dollars.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Temitope Banjo, had on Monday called the fourth and the last prosecution witness, an investigator with the commission, Alex Ogbole, who testified against the defendant.

Mr Ogbole told the court how the EFCC led the Nigerian-end of the investigation into the alleged crime and that investigation showed that the mother of the defendant was a beneficiary.

The witness said that EFCC received a petition from the United States, US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which indicated that the victim of the alleged fraud, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, (KCUMB) had been a victim of Business Email Compromise (BEC).

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of Section 8 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Related Offences, 2006.

(NAN)