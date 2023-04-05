Nigeria: Ebonyi Politician Charged With Attempted Murder

The politician has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Magistrates' Court in Abakaliki on Tuesday refused to grant the bail application filed by a politician, Chukwuma John, who is charged with alleged possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Bassy Okon, told the court that the defendant, a native of Okposi community committed the offence on 2 March, in Okposi-Okwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Mr Okon, a police inspector, said the offence is punishable under the Criminal Laws of Ebonyi State.

Mr John pleaded not guilty.

He said he was arrested and tortured "for what he knows nothing about".

"My hands are clean. I know nothing of what I am being accused of. Please allow me to go and attend to my family because my pregnant wife's delivery date is fast approaching," he pleaded with the court.

The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu held that the court could not grant the bail request for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the matter to 3 May for further hearing.

The defence counsel, Justus Unigwe, said the rejection of his client's bail application did not disturb him.

"Based on the kind of charge brought against my client, this court lacks the jurisdiction to grant him bail.

"You know, this is a magistrate court, though, in some circumstance, the court is empowered to grant bail but when the charges are mixed up with more difficult charges; the best option is to seek relief in the High Court, which is what we are going to do and my client will be free," Mr Unigwe added.

(NAN)