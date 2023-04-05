Nigeria: Ebonyi Politician Charged With Attempted Murder

4 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The politician has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Magistrates' Court in Abakaliki on Tuesday refused to grant the bail application filed by a politician, Chukwuma John, who is charged with alleged possession of a firearm and attempted murder.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Bassy Okon, told the court that the defendant, a native of Okposi community committed the offence on 2 March, in Okposi-Okwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Mr Okon, a police inspector, said the offence is punishable under the Criminal Laws of Ebonyi State.

Mr John pleaded not guilty.

He said he was arrested and tortured "for what he knows nothing about".

"My hands are clean. I know nothing of what I am being accused of. Please allow me to go and attend to my family because my pregnant wife's delivery date is fast approaching," he pleaded with the court.

The Magistrate, Ojemba Isu held that the court could not grant the bail request for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the matter to 3 May for further hearing.

The defence counsel, Justus Unigwe, said the rejection of his client's bail application did not disturb him.

"Based on the kind of charge brought against my client, this court lacks the jurisdiction to grant him bail.

"You know, this is a magistrate court, though, in some circumstance, the court is empowered to grant bail but when the charges are mixed up with more difficult charges; the best option is to seek relief in the High Court, which is what we are going to do and my client will be free," Mr Unigwe added.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.